Marduk vs. Yahweh: The War That Created Monotheism The Rise and Fall of Babylon's Supreme God (Rabbit Hole Series)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the captivating journey of Marduk, from his modest origins as a local deity to his triumphant rise as the supreme god of Babylon. Delve into the ancient tale of the Enuma Elish, where Marduk battles Tiamat, the goddess of chaos, and secures his place in the pantheon. Discover how Babylonian politics, military prowess, and religious narratives intertwined to elevate Marduk's status, reflecting the city's ambitions and values. See how Marduk's story influenced cultures beyond Mesopotamia, from ancient Egypt to the Hebrew Bible, and learn about his enduring legacy in mythology and astrology. Don't forget to like and share this epic historical exploration!