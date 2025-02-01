Melbourne Freedom Rally 1 February 2025 part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two parts of today's freedom rally, this one starting at Parliament House and the first few speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. The topics all alert passers-by to grave injustices but also to the dawn of a great awakening, when good people partner with God to bring truth and justice into our world to replace the corrupt systems that have tried to poison us for generations. It's happening people. Hold onto you hats.