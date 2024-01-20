Horrifying Moment! How Ukraine Destroyed Rare New $250 Million Russian Artillery Radar System

US Military News





Jan 19, 2024





Ukrainian forces have struck a significant blow against Russian military capabilities by targeting and destroying the newly deployed 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar system in Ukraine. This $250 million counter-battery radar system was designed to detect incoming artillery and locate the source of enemy fire.





In a video released by Kyiv, the radar system can be seen smoldering after the strike, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in targeting and destroying high-value military assets.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2QZe1B5FQQ