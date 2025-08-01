This Week's Breaking News On The AI Agenda | News Behind the News

In this explosive segment of News Behind the News, Sean Morgan exposes the latest developments in the global AI agenda—revealing how artificial intelligence is being weaponized for control, surveillance, and societal manipulation.





From deepfake propaganda to predictive policing, this critical update uncovers the hidden dangers and urgent truths behind the rapid rollout of AI technologies.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/