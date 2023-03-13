© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2b9hcy8be6
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: “Xi the Dead Emperor” won’t survive beyond the year 2025, but the disasters that he brings to humanity will go beyond anyone’s imagination!
#endingOfXitheDeadEmperor #huclearWar #KingofMiddleEast #RussiaUkraineWar #disasterOfHumanity
3/12/2023 文贵直播：习死皇活不过2025，他带给人类的灾难大到你无法想象！
#习死皇结局 #核战争 #中东之王 #俄乌战争 #人类灾难