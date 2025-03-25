"More Young Men Becoming Politically Conservative"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2024 US elections showed a new political trend emerging in America. More 18-to-24-year old men say they're more conservative politically. 26% of those men identify as conservative, five points higher than 25-to-29-year old men. Young women though continue to become more liberal compared to their counterparts. Will young men continue this trend and become stalwarts for Republican politics? We'll look at all this in my latest video report.