Convenience Foods that Kill - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

Big Food figured out a long time ago that if they attack your dopamine levels then you will be highly susceptible to buying toxic convenience foods out of laziness, lethargy and stupidity. It worked. Millions of Americans are obese, lazy and dumbed down and addicted to junk science food stuff because it's cheap and easy. The price they're paying is horrendous. A living nightmare. Find out more on the DRP now.