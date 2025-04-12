OL' BATHHOUSE BARRY ⚧ AT IT AGAIN❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk - 🤔
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1910915432594235780
Yep - ol' Bathhouse Barry's up to his | zir FEMALE PELVIS in it again
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christophermassie/that-time-hillary-clintons-campaign-attacked-obama-in-2008-f
https://www.politico.com/story/2008/08/the-biggest-flip-flops-of-2008-012329
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/barack-obama-serial-flip-flopper/
https://www.politico.com/story/2008/07/obamas-flip-flops-011535
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2009/jul/20/barack-obama/obama-flip-flops-requiring-people-buy-health-care/