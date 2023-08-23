Vivek Demolishes Lying CNN + Kaitlan Collins over Taiwan + 9/11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on CNN with Kaitlan Collins who attempted to take a 15 second excerpt of his plan to deter China from attacking Taiwan and present it to her viewers as the totality of his plan.
Then tried to frame Vivek as a conspiracy theorist 9/11 truther.
#Vivek as usual fought back with eloquence and courage, and made her look foolish.
#KaitlanCollins #CNN #fakenews #vivekramaswamy