Refaat Alareer speaking live from Gaza to the BBC.

“We are starving, we are being besieged... we are being displaced, Israel chooses to kill us when it wants to kill us, so why not fight back and die in dignity..."

Pre emptive attack by Palestinian resistance is legitimate and moral. This is exactly like the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. This is the Gaza Ghetto Uprising against 100 years of European and Zionist colonialism and occupation. Why do Palestinians have to pay the price for European racism and anti semitism and Nazism? We have been under occupied occupation for over 775 years.

That the situation is extremely difficult in Gaza. Currently, we talk about more than 200 Palestinians killed. Homes are bombed residential residential buildings bombed, ambulances bombed we talk about more than 1500 injured.

This comes in a context of destruction and an allegation against Palestinians not only in Gaza, about in the West Bank in Jenin in Hebron, and in Nablus in Jerusalem against against Muslims and Christians in occupied in occupied Jerusalem.

So what's going on? Is that Palestinians expectedly reacted preemptively to Israeli terror Israeli occupation. In March 2023. Israel killed several Palestinian leaders and say they were planning an attack against Israel. Well, Israel exists, the Israeli occupation exists and the Palestinians have every right to react by all means possible. By all means necessary. And this is not easy for Palestinians. I want to use harmless proverbial sea of troubles. We know Israel is going to kill us anyway.

We are starving, we are being besieged. We are being dispossessed, we are being displaced. We know all of these. Israel is going to kill us anyway. Israel wants us kneeling, and Israel chooses to kill us when it wants to kill us. So why not fight back and indignity This is the lesson that Israel and the West have to understand that you can't press occupy people for about 100 years are not expect people to react to defend their very existence.