Climate Engineering Weather Warfare, and the Collapse of Civilization (2014)

Planet Earth is under an all out weather warfare assault.

In this video, Dane Wigington gives another presentation in Northern California on the harmful effects of Geoengineering, declaring that there is virtually NO NATURAL WEATHER due to the massive global climate engineering. The very essentials needed to sustain life on earth are being recklessly destroyed by these programs. This is not a topic that will begin to affect us in several years, but is now already causing massive animal and plant die off around the world, as well as human illness.





The debate over whether geoengineering programs are going on is now a moot point. We have more than enough data to confirm it. We have actual footage showing tankers spraying. The materials showing up on the ground are exactly the same materials mentioned in the numerous geoengineering patents and documents. Visit our website for a list of these government patents and documents.





Our skies today are simply not normal or natural. Upon examination and observation, this cannot be denied. Our skies have been filled with grid patterns, horizon to horizon trails, and other forms of sprayed aerosol cloud formations for so long now that most now accept this completely unnatural cloud cover as "normal". Sadly, the fact is that people do not even look up.





To be clear, what we are seeing is not cloud seeding to increase rainfall. These jet sprayed nano particulates of heavy metals and chemicals are designed to block the sun and manipulate the jet stream. Dane explains how this is contributing to the droughts and deluges being experienced around the globe.





Our atmosphere is nothing but a massive physics lab to geoengineering scientists who have no concern whatsoever about the consequences to humanity or any living thing, including themselves. The experiments are literally derailing Earth's climate system and decimating the entire web of life.





Dane reports, among other things, on:

• Geoengineering related climate disruptions, extreme drought and deluge

• Ozone depletion

• Methane release

• Drastic reduction in arctic sea ice

• Global oxygen content reductions

• Oceans on the brink of collapse

• Massive fish die offs

• 200 species becoming extinct every single day

• A drastic rise in Autism, Alzheimer's, and Dementia

• Crisis level forest reductions

• The sterilization of soils making it impossible for plants to grow without Monsanto's aluminum resistant seeds





Dane Wigington presents hard data which reveals what these catastrophic programs have done to our planet to date and what they will do if they are allowed to continue. Please take the time to watch this video, follow up with some investigation of your own on our site -- http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org

and share this information far and wide.





