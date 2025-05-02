What Does It Really Take to Be Pure Before God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it truly possible to live a clean, pure life in a world filled with sin and temptation? In this powerful second episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster continues exploring Psalm 119:9, confronting the question of all questions:
“Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?”
This devotion breaks down the plain, priority, and practical nature of this life-changing question. With powerful biblical insights and deep personal reflection, Pastor Webster emphasizes that purity isn’t just a wish—it’s a reachable goal when rooted in God’s Word.
📖 Key Points in This Episode:
💬 The Leper’s Faith – “If thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.” (Mark 1:40-41)
🔥 The Priority of Purity – More important than career, marriage, or success
⚒ The Practical Path – Why the answer lies in taking heed to God’s Word
✝️ Three Heart Attitudes — Admission of need, confession of desire, and urgency for change
🎧 If you’ve been struggling with sin, guilt, or a desire to get back on track with God—this message is for you.
🙏 Be encouraged. Be challenged. Be changed.
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:30 The Question of Cleansing
02:08 The Leper's Faith
03:32 The Priority of Purity
04:49 The Practical Answer
07:32 Conclusion and Prayer
