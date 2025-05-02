BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Does It Really Take to Be Pure Before God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 4 months ago

Is it truly possible to live a clean, pure life in a world filled with sin and temptation? In this powerful second episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster continues exploring Psalm 119:9, confronting the question of all questions:
“Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?”

This devotion breaks down the plain, priority, and practical nature of this life-changing question. With powerful biblical insights and deep personal reflection, Pastor Webster emphasizes that purity isn’t just a wish—it’s a reachable goal when rooted in God’s Word.

📖 Key Points in This Episode:
    💬 The Leper’s Faith – “If thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.” (Mark 1:40-41)
    🔥 The Priority of Purity – More important than career, marriage, or success
    ⚒ The Practical Path – Why the answer lies in taking heed to God’s Word
    ✝️ Three Heart Attitudes — Admission of need, confession of desire, and urgency for change

🎧 If you’ve been struggling with sin, guilt, or a desire to get back on track with God—this message is for you.

🙏 Be encouraged. Be challenged. Be changed.

✅ Like
💬 Comment
🔁 Share with a young man or woman who needs this word today
🔔 Subscribe for more from Words From The Word

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:30 The Question of Cleansing
02:08 The Leper's Faith
03:32 The Priority of Purity
04:49 The Practical Answer
07:32 Conclusion and Prayer

Keywords
christian encouragementwords from the wordpastor roderick websterpractical christian livinghow to live holyhow can a young man cleanse his waypsalm 119 9 explainedpurity before godchristian youth devotionalstaying pure in a sinful worlddaily devotion young peopleleper mark 1bible truth for purityspiritual growth young mencleanse me o lord
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:30The Question of Cleansing

02:12The Leper's Faith

03:36The Priority of Purity

04:53The Practical Answer

07:36Conclusion and Prayer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy