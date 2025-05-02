What Does It Really Take to Be Pure Before God?

Is it truly possible to live a clean, pure life in a world filled with sin and temptation? In this powerful second episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster continues exploring Psalm 119:9, confronting the question of all questions:

“Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?”



This devotion breaks down the plain, priority, and practical nature of this life-changing question. With powerful biblical insights and deep personal reflection, Pastor Webster emphasizes that purity isn’t just a wish—it’s a reachable goal when rooted in God’s Word.



📖 Key Points in This Episode:

💬 The Leper’s Faith – “If thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.” (Mark 1:40-41)

🔥 The Priority of Purity – More important than career, marriage, or success

⚒ The Practical Path – Why the answer lies in taking heed to God’s Word

✝️ Three Heart Attitudes — Admission of need, confession of desire, and urgency for change



🎧 If you’ve been struggling with sin, guilt, or a desire to get back on track with God—this message is for you.



🙏 Be encouraged. Be challenged. Be changed.



✅ Like

💬 Comment

🔁 Share with a young man or woman who needs this word today

🔔 Subscribe for more from Words From The Word



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:30 The Question of Cleansing

02:08 The Leper's Faith

03:32 The Priority of Purity

04:49 The Practical Answer

07:32 Conclusion and Prayer