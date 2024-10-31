© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“These children, the volunteers involved in the relief effort, receive more than they could possibly get. They give back, they take care of others, they help other people. And these deeds will probably have a strong impact on them in the future,” says Pavel Chumikov, volunteer of ‘Food for Life Charity.’ Every day the project supplies hundreds of Donbass families with hot meals. Shelled by Ukrainian nationalists, these people have no other chance to get food. And despite the grave risks involved, the young volunteers now understand that helping others brings them joy in the midst of dire circumstances. What gives these children the strength to help others at their own peril?