Removing 2-Inch Body Lift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are removing a 2-inch body lift off the front of the vehicle (and lowering the rear from 3-inches down to 2-inches), to reduce a steep angle on the front drive shaft which we believe may have been the cause of a failure during our most recent 23-day off-road overlanding expedition.
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.