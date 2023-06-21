© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/20/2023 【Nicole on Outside The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show】Nicole: The CCP is an utterly anti-human regime and a transnational criminal organization. Why should we allow the US government to keep engaging with the CCP?!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/20/2023 【妮可做客The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show】妮可：中共是地地道道的反人类政权和跨国犯罪组织，我们岂应容忍美国政府继续与此恶党打交道?!
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平