3 Things We Get WRONG About the Death, Burial, & Resurrection of Jesus Christ

Is the modern depiction of Jesus’ death on a cross historically accurate? This Easter Weekend, Liberty University professor Gary Habermas joins Glenn to paint a picture of what the crucifixion of Christ most likely looked like and debunk 3 things we get wrong about it: How tall was the cross? How long did the Roman usually leave bodies on crosses? Was it common to bury the bodies of crucified people? Habermas also lays out the historical evidence that the crucifixion DID happen.





