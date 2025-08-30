5G radiation is a far greater threat than the vaccine, says lawyer Reinier Fuellmich

On March 15, 2023, lawyer Reiner Fuellmich told Stew Peters:

"I... believe that 5G… microwave radiation, in general, are a far greater threat than the so-called vaccines because it affects everyone."

"This is based on two of the most interesting interviews I've ever done."

"He is the foremost authority on microwave radiation and 5G."

"The man's name is Barrie Trower."

"He is your real-life James Bond."

"He worked for the British intelligence services—MI5 and MI6—debriefed Russian spies... during the Cold War."

"He started out with microwave radiation when he was a navy diver trying to defuse mines, and he was told, 'Don't worry about snipers. Worry about microwave radiation.'"

"Microwave radiation has been a weapon since the 1930s."

"The Soviet Union has been using it on American people and others as well since 1949."

"The American government has also been using it on the American people as shown by a speech that JFK, President Kennedy, gave in 1963, [just] 10 days before he was assassinated."

“[President Kennedy] spoke about exposing the military's involvement in... microwave radiation, using it as a weapon against... the American people."





The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/

Mirrored - Fat News

