Denix Museum Replica Peacemaker "Toy" Cap Gun
1
40 views • 6 months ago

The Denix Museum Replica Peacemaker Toy Cap Gun. A solid single action operating toy pistol but not such a great cap gun. Perfect if your kid wants single action operation. Disappointing if you kid is addicted to the cap pop and sulfur smell.


AmbGun Amazon Affiliate Link

https://amzn.to/41H0a4h


Replica Weaponry (watch for specials and free shipping)

https://replicaweaponry.com/old-west-frontier-revolver-deluxe-boxed/

Keywords
revolvertoysingle actionpeacemakerdenixcap gun
