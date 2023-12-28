Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 28, 2023 - Mainstream media suddenly pushing BLACK SWAN EVENT warning for 2024

- Potential black swan event in 2024. (0:02)

- COVID-19 vaccine deaths and globalist agenda. (2:39)

- Election interference, economic collapse, and survival preparation. (14:01)

- Potential global catastrophe and survival strategies. (19:45)

- Netanyahu's actions and their impact on Jewish people. (39:13)

- Geopolitics, war, and economics in the Middle East. (41:54)

- Israel, God's favor, and geopolitics. (46:11)

- Firearms, peace, and the Middle East. (1:07:46)

- Long-range shooting and weapon manufacturing. (1:17:29)

- Senate bill to control classified information and assassination teams. (1:30:17)

- Election corruption and Trump's chances at re-election. (1:35:38)

- War strategies and avoiding involvement in Middle East conflicts. (1:49:45)

- Firearms training and manufacturing. (2:00:49)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/