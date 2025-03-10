BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Corrupt Homeless Programs in the US Desperately Need the DOGE Treatment
81 views • 6 months ago

Homelessness in the United States, particularly in major blue cities, has been stuck in two conflicting trends. On one hand, more money and resources have been allocated to solving homelessness in cities like Los Angeles, Boston, and Detroit than ever in history. A lot more.

On the other hand, the homeless population continues to skyrocket with no relief in sight. How can both of these things be true? Is it just fund mismanagement? Ineffective solutions? Or is it actually far more nefarious?

There are clear similarities between the way money is being wasted on failed homelessness projects in America and the failed humanitarian projects in Africa and elsewhere.

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/why-corrupt-homeless-programs-in-the-us-desperately-need-the-doge-treatment/

