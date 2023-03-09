What is the Delphi Technique? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-delphi/
Peter writes in to ask how we should respond to the Bank of England's rigged survey about CBDCs. James answers by describing the Delphi method and how to anti-Delphi in real life.
Are you looking for comments? How about a documentation list of every single article cited in this episode? They’re at The Corbett Report website! Just follow the SHOW NOTES link to join the conversation! Not a Corbett Report member yet? JOIN THE COMMUNITY TODAY!