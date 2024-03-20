Earth’s hidden matriarch ruler witch feminists use millions of aborted children’s stem cell for body

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2024). Satan Lucifer’s Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar Satanist globalist elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanist globalist elites and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists are using their abortion child sacrifice ritual industry & hospital baby abduction industry’s millions of murdered children’s stem cells to be transplanted to their own bodies to maintain their witches’ youth & health & vigor. They are soul parasites that use human children as livestock cattle body parts. They also eat the aborted children that are bought, because humans are their staple diet. They also have child sacrifice & child sex magick rituals for live fetuses that are aborted. The children’s souls of the engrafted stem cells on these reptilian elites’ bodies call out in anguish. Satan Lucifer’s millions of “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” unbiblical fake job position pastors hide all of this truth and cover-up everything for Satan Lucifer, because they are afraid of assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room. Satan Lucifer’s millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God-mockers” fake Christians are being used by the devil to mislead millions of people into hell and into useless worthless meaningless physical political social legal activities & events & demonstrations & city council hearings & anti-abortion activism, while they hide in cowardice & treachery & silence & fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons by the billion dollar child sacrifice ritual abortion industry’s earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists’ tens of thousands of “MK Ultra Monarch mind-programmed demon-possessed reptilian hybrid life form entities” CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins, if they speak about all these tens of thousands of real vital critical important truths and fear of getting ridiculed by their 99% religious filth church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, because they are fake Christian anti-abortion pro-life activists who worship self-survival & safety from assassinations & genetic descendant idols’ gene propagation & money & church donations & pride & pastors’ reputations & fear of humans’ eyes & hundreds of other fake foreign gods. These End Times most wicked dumbest perverted hypocritical generation of “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks” fake Christians are Satan Lucifer’s distraction misleading deception preoccupation political demon-possessed infiltrated 5th column army that is used by the devil to mislead people into these anti-abortion activism, while they divert attention away and cover-up the real truths & crimes & secrets & names & identities & Satanist ruling organizations & crimes & secrets & activities & plans & methods.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine