When Is It 'Run To Bunker Time?'

There will come a time when you will need to hide in a cave or a bunker. Revelation 6:12-17 describes a future time when the rich and powerful will run to their underground billionaire bunkers due to a fear of the wrath of the Lamb. You will want to run to your cave too and hide for a while. Then, you'll want to run back out to witness the environmental plagues hit the earth via the first four of the Seven Trumpets. By the time of the final trumpets, the Woes, you'll need to find a safe cave or hiding place for up to 1,335 days during the times of the Seven Bowls being poured out. Why does this matter? You and your family will want to remain alive. Plus, God wants you to witness His Plagues. When do you run to your cave or bunker?

