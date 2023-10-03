Monthly Updates Explained

The Control Group 2.0 database makes it quicker and easier for you to keep your health record up-to date. Gone are the days of long, repetitive written logs. Now, with the click of a few buttons you can tell us everything you want us to know about how you have been since you last logged in!





You can amend and update your health records at any time! You no longer have to wait until the end of a month to change any detail on your record.





We still recommend you login once a month to keep your records up to date. We will also have new, optional questionnaires each month to explore at your leisure.





At the start of each month, you will be prompted to review your active medications, illness, and vaccination status. You can either click the 'Confirm correct' button if nothing has changed or you can click the edit button to update the record.





Once you've done this, your record will go back to 100% complete!





WRITTEN GUIDE for Monthly Update: https://www.controlgroup.coop/support/monthly_update.html





LOGIN: https://prod.controlgroup.coop/account/login

SIGN-UP: https://prod.controlgroup.coop/account/register

CONTROL GROUP WEBSITE: https://controlgroup.coop/





Still unsure about how to access or use your account? Check out our Support 'How-To' pages on our website, or, email a member of the Control Group support team!





SUPPORT PAGES: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html

EMAIL: [email protected]







