Session 5 - The Tax System
Free on the Land
Free on the Land
149 views • 03/02/2024

Learn about the tax system and what taxes are.  Learn the history of taxation and how there wasn't any income tax up until the Civil War and how the Republic Congress had always struck it down.  Learn how the internal revenue service was established and how it was never set up by Congress.  Learn that things like the 1040 are only offers of contract and how income tax is voluntary (aka no law) and how the people have been deceived by the corporate governments into believing they have to pay income tax. Learn how inflation is a tax and how it occurs as part of engineered boom and bust cycles and other engineered "emergencies"

Keywords
constitutioneducationmoneygovernmenttaxescurrencyrepubliccontractsstatutesinternal revenue servicecodes
