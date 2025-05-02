BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FBI Insider: Epstein Victims Are Being Murdered to Protect VIP Pedophiles
Exposing It All
210 views • 4 months ago

Today, we're bringing you a story the mainstream media refuses to touch - because they're not just ignoring it, they're actively part it of it.

An FBI insider has stepped forward, blowing the lid off the silent purge of Jeffrey Epstein's victims. According to him, Virginia Giuffre's death was only the beginning - just the first crack in a much larger, much darker operation.

Dozens of Epstein survivors - many of them not famous, not household names - are being quietly purged, their deaths buried without a trace. But each of them was a threat to the elite, and now they're being removed, one by one, before they can expose the truth.

The FBI, instead of protecting these victims, has been complicit in covering up their murders, all to shield the VIPs who have everything to lose if the full scope of Epstein's crimes ever comes to light.



