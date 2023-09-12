After husband’s death, Dee is beating depression, asthma, arthritis, autoimmune, pain!

Dee's transformation journey has been extraordinary, filled with achievements that have left her immensely proud. She had autoimmune disease, asthma and lung issues, arthritis, pain, and trauma due to loss of her husband a few years ago.

The Holistic Health and Fitness coaching challenged and pushed her beyond her limits, leading to remarkable improvements. She was shocked that within a few months most of her breathing issues resolved and she was able to get off her inhalers. She was then able to exercise consistently 3 days per week, with Coach Arriale. She improved her nutrition. She then noticed improvements in strength, balance, and bravery. Encouraged by her progress, she fearlessly embraced new experiences like joining a yoga class, and moving into a new home, which she has been wanting to do for a few years. Through her journey, Dee proves that age is no barrier to achieving physical, mental and emotional well-being and strength.

