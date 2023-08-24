Completing the Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 4th, 2023
Walking with Jesus is a journey that requires us to be faithful and steadfast. Pastor Dean shares his seasons of tribulation and how clinging to Jesus is the only way to get through darkness and pain. Complete the course He has for you!
"Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ" Philippians 1:6