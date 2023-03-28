Strikes Hit Rear Areas On The Eve Of Offensive

While the Ukrainian army prepares for the large-scale offensive and brings new NATO equipment to the fronts, both warring sides intensified strikes in the each other’s rear areas.

On the night of March 28, air-raid alarms sounded in about half of Ukrainian oblasts. Russian Geranium UAVs hit their targets in Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk.

Several explosions thundered in the capital. The mayor of Kiev confirmed the destruction in the Svyatoshinsky and Obolonsky districts of the city.

At least three explosions were reported in Dnepropetrovsk. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast confirmed the strikes, reporting that a private enterprise was destroyed.

Amid Ukrainian preparations for counterattack near Bakhmut, Russian forces are launching almost daily high-precision strikes in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk region.

On the morning of March 28, several explosions thundered on the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk. Footage confirmed that the military recruitment center on Torskaya street was destroyed. According to the Ukrainian officials, two people were killed and 29 others were wounded. The real number of casualties may be much higher.

On March 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an ammunition depot of the 56th Ukrainian Motorized Infantry Brigade was destroyed in Kramatorsk. On the same day, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the Kramatorsk Institute of Economics and Humanities building, where there was very likely a location for the Ukrainian military.

Russian forces also conduct daily strikes against military targets in the Ukrainian Sumy and Kharkiv regions to prevent Ukrainian reinforcement on the northern fronts of Donbass. Amid the endless artillery shelling, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been conducting regular strikes with gliding air bombs. The most massive attack took place on the night of March 24. According to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, at least 10 Russian aircraft dropped more than 10 bombs in the region.

Massive artillery duels continue along the entire front line in Zaporizhzhia region, which is expected to become the main direction of the upcoming Ukrainian offensive. On March 27, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 near Temirivka village.

In their turn, Ukrainian forces launched a massive shelling on the city of Melitopol, which Kiev surrendered to the Russians without a fight a year ago. One of the targets of the Ukrainian attack was a local college where classes were being held. Fortunately, casualties were avoided.

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military stepped up preparations for sabotage and landing operations on the Dnieper River. At the same time, Russian force have not stop strikes on military positions on the western bank. On March 27, an anti-radar missile destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 complex near Davydov Brod. Explosions thundered near Kherson and other settlements. Ukrainian forces, in turn, struck Russian rear area logistical facilities with US-made HIMARS MLRS.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT