SHaDoWCa7 sings The Sound of Silence (Simon and Garfunkel)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Perfection at its best!

We rate SHaDoWCa7's version of this song as one of the very best ever recorded. It is right up there with Simon and Garfunkel. Take a listen and you will understand what we are talking about. She makes the words to this song come alive.

This cover song was originally recorded and uploaded to SHaDoWCa7's old YouTube channel on April 11, 2015.

Below is her original description:

"Per request, here is my version of 'The Sound of Silence' by Simon and Garfunkel (which hit number one on the “Billboard Hot 100” in 1965). Naturally, I slowed the song down a bit (like I do all my songs). *hehe* I just hope you will enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed putting it together. :)

I am singing lead and 3 part-harmony. I composed all the background music on my midi-keyboard.

The background footage is from the video game "The Evil Within" on PC (recorded with FRAPS)."

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: The Sound of Silence

Hello darkness my old friend,

I've come to talk with you again,

Because a vision softly creeping,

Left its seeds while I was sleeping,

And the vision that was planted in my brain,

It still remains within the sound of silence.

In restless dreams I walked alone,

Down streets of cobblestone.

Beneath the halo of a street lamp,

I turned my collar to the cold and damp,

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light,

That split the night and touched the sound of silence.

And in the naked light I saw,

Ten-thousand people, maybe more.

People talking without speaking,

People hearing without listening,

People writing songs that voices never share,

And no one dared disturb the sound of silence.

"Fools," said I, "You do not know,

That silence like a cancer grows!

Hear my words that I might teach you!

Take my arms that I might reach you!"

But my words like silent raindrops fell,

And echoed in the wells of silence.

And the people bowed and prayed,

To the neon god they made.

And the sign flashed out its warning,

In the words that it was forming.

And the sign said "The words of the prophets are

Written on the subway walls, and tenement halls,

And whispered in the sounds of silence."

"Fools," said I, "You do not know,

That silence like a cancer grows!

Hear my words that I might teach you!

Take my arms that I might reach you!"

But my words like silent raindrops fell,

And echoed in the wells of silence,

And whispered in the sounds of silence.

