EPISODE 381: COUNTERING THE NARRATIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on a Key Piece of the Puzzle That Contributed to the Attempt on Donald Trump’s Life, Former CDC Director Exposes a Data Coverup, and California Passes Yet Another Law That Puts the State Between the Parent and their Child; New Dangers from Baby Formula to Your Growing Baby.
Guests: Byron Rodgers, Zen Honeycutt, Michelle Perro M.D.
AIRDATE: July 18, 2024