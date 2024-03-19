The Irrationality Of Our Opponents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left doesn’t even try to make logical arguments.
They can’t rebuild [Bidan]’s coalition.
They’re panicked because they know they’ll be humiliated or exposed.
Their language is getting more violent, heated and irrational.
That’s going to continue through election day — and get even worse after they’re defeated.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3472: The Misinformation Of The Mainstream With Trump, Immigration & The Economy (19 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4k7xwi-episode-3472-the-misinformation-of-the-mainstream-with-trump-immigration-an.html