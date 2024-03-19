The Irrationality Of Our Opponents

The left doesn’t even try to make logical arguments.

They can’t rebuild [Bidan]’s coalition.

They’re panicked because they know they’ll be humiliated or exposed.

Their language is getting more violent, heated and irrational.

That’s going to continue through election day — and get even worse after they’re defeated.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3472: The Misinformation Of The Mainstream With Trump, Immigration & The Economy (19 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4k7xwi-episode-3472-the-misinformation-of-the-mainstream-with-trump-immigration-an.html