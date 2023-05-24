BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOU CANNOT USE LAW TO SHIELD YOUR CRIMES FROM RETRIBUTION ⚖️🚫⛏️⚰️ ICEPICK
76 views • 05/24/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AlUasAvcec


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7ms3a7


To explain the title, please see the newly-updated masthead for GM-No! :

As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms. Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉 We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏]. Equivalence isn't EQUAL. My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!

https://gm-no.blogspot.com/


From a corporate perspective they are now using the technologies they developed wrapped in a false Telecommunications Initiative - A False Narrative.

https://www.5gmediawatch.com/post/war-castles-media-command-letter-solutions


https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23813490-durham-report


A reversed speech analysis of the New World Order speech

given by President George H. Bush on January 16, 1991.


Forward

We have before us the opportunity

to forge for ourselves and for future generations

A new world order

A world where the rule of law

Not the law of the jungle

Governs the conduct of nations

When we are successful

And we will be

We have a real chance of this new world order

An order in which a credible united nations

Can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision

Of the U.N.'s founders


Reverse

show but do not identify itself of value.

Showing us his weakness his lowest road

It ought , ought to win that

All below the werewolf

I watched it all the time

And if they knock its your life

Success is our uno

It will bill me

Heard on Wednesday is it Ashley where are you?

Change my number, There is nobody here doing it

She is miss the mark before, before our secret doesn't meant it

And thats no evil


Forward + Reverse


We have before us the opportunity

show but do not identify itself of value.


to forge for ourselves and for future generations

Showing us his weakness his lowest road


A new world order

It ought , ought to win that


A world where the rule of law

All below the werewolf


Not the law of the jungle

I watched it all the time


Governs the conduct of nations

And if they knock its your life


When we are successful

Success is our uno


And we will be

It will bill me


We have a real chance of this new world order

Heard on Wednesday is it Ashley where are you?


An order in which a credible united nations

Change my number, There is nobody here doing it


Can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision

She is miss the mark before, before our secret doesn't meant it


Of the U.N.'s founders

And thats no evil


Keywords
vaccinesrule of lawgmossafe and effectivenoahide lawsnew world orderspeechracketeeringfalse narrativereverse speechgeorge herbert walker bushicepickbuzzwordshomosexual banking mafiaequivalenceterminator generule of the jungle
