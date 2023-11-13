© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian command sent groups of formations, which made no sense to reinforce the so-called “Kupyansk Forest”, but ended up en masse with astonishing losses. Russian reconnaissance unit Zapad Group detected the Ukrainian troop buildup and eliminated it by distributing ammunition by drones, artillery, and mortars. 160 soldiers were killed and wounded.
