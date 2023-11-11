BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionist Genocidist - IDF 401st Armored Brigade "Iqvot HaBarzel" during today's fighting in Gaza - Nov 11
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
81 views • 11/11/2023

IDF 401st Armored Brigade "Iqvot HaBarzel" during today's fighting in Gaza.

It is reported that in recent days the brigade has been storming the Bader outpost, held by soldiers from the Al-Shati Refugee Camp battalion. The battalion headquarters, several sites with missile launchers and several firing points with anti-tank systems were destroyed, and a network of underground tunnels was also discovered.

adding:

Israeli media: Israel attacked a target (truck carrying fruit) this morning at a distance of 40 kilometers deep into Lebanon. 

-

... Zionist bastards want to starve them if they can't be blasted away first by airstrikes.

Learn what the bible really says about these people, they are not the chosen. Don't be deceived.






israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
