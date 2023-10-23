Anti Zionist Jews Speak Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You don't want to miss this video. Hardly anyone knows that Anti Zionist Jews even exist. I encourage you to get this information out. As a Christian I had to seriously re-examine what I have been taught about Israel. I have realized that I had been taught through a Zionist lens, but the blinders are now taken off!