BRICS organization will overthrow US hegemony.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ince the Second World War, the world has been dominated by the United States, but the BRICS organization (an alliance of five states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) will overthrow US hegemony.
Andrew Leung is an independent expert on China.
#Follow us on Rumble & Twitter👇
https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20