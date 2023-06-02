Can Bitcoin, Monero & Epic Cash Co-Exist? | Crypto Podcast #46

Episode 46 of our Twitter Spaces was all whether Bitcoin, Monero & Epic Cash can co-exist in the long term.





Macro Topics:

- US banking issues, again...

- SEC & Coinbase battle continued

- Meme coin Pepe

- Mike Adams & Epic Cash

- CryptosRus appearance





Spaces topic:

- Bitcoin, Monero & Epic Cash operate in different markets

- Realistic/Functional privacy vs extreme privacy

- Is there a market that Bitcoin has that EPIC cannot operate in?

- Bitcoin with the use of Wasabi (CoinJoin tech) & VPN usage

- Epic Cash is the path of least resistance

- Risk to all privacy coins for those whereby all data is stored on chain?

- People will be forced to care about private cryptos

- People will get into EPIC at first because the price is going up

- What will have the biggest market share?





