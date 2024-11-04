Alexandra 360 W/ Special Guest Melissa Robey

Welcome to "Alexandra 360," where we dive deep into the stories and voices shaping our world today. In this episode, we sit down with Melissa Robey, the esteemed Founder of We Back Blue, a national police advocacy organization dedicated to advancing professional and equitable public safety services for all communities. With a proud family heritage of law enforcement officers, Melissa was inspired to take action in response to the nation's treatment of police professionals.



Under her visionary leadership, We Back Blue has grown into a powerful national network of activists championing support for law enforcement and fostering strong community relationships. Join us as Melissa shares her journey from her political activism beginnings in 2018 to her impactful role as the Director of Law Enforcement for the Youngkin for Governor campaign. Discover how she has organized over 100 events in more than 25 cities, working with government officials and communities to strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and the public.



Tune in to hear Melissa's passionate insights on helping communities, amplifying voices, and driving change across Virginia and the nation.



Alexandra 360 goes in depth on how propaganda, false advertising, photoshopping, and mind manipulation can cause voters not to vote, vote the wrong way, or go against their principles and hardcore beliefs. The average voter knows in their hearts what is truly important to them and what makes sense. Don’t be swayed by false polling, false narratives, false reporting and AI pictures of a crowd that doesn’t exist. Kamala came out of nowhere and we all know she didn’t earn the spot that she is in.



Let’s not allow the media and Hollywood to dictate who gets into office.