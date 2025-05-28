© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Only Legal Persons (legally defined "Things/Corporations) gorge themselves on the poisonous fruits of the Birth Certificate; "Usufruct"! The evidence of Ones grammatical demise is cast upon those who ignore the stark warnings of Adam & Eve.
The assumption of "ownership" within the legal construct of Usufruct, is simply that, an 'assumption'.
James 2:9
But if ye have respect to persons, ye commit sin, and are convinced of the law as transgressors.
Romans 2:11
For there is no respect of persons with God.