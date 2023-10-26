Breaking story! Large numbers from the Middle East flying directly into Tijuana airport

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Breaking story! Large numbers from the Middle East, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan, flying directly into Tijuana airport. Heading to America next. Footage from my Law & Border and Border Network News Brother @Oscarelblue





From Oscar: “I was walking in the airport and saw a bunch of people that were stuck in the immigration airport office. Later on, I ask an officer, and they said there’s a lot of people from the Middle East arriving, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan. They were stuck in the airport waiting for their process.”





Brought to you by Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, the United Nations and the open borders Democrats! #DemocratsDidThis





Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam