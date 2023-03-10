Dr. Fauci Must Face Prosecution! - Watch Fmr. CDC Director Completely Demolish Him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield exposed the evil Dr. Fauci during testimony before the House Select COVID Committee. Dr. Redfield also testified that NIH, the U.S. State department, USAID, and the DoD funded gain of function research in Wuhan, China with American tax dollars.
