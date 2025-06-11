Eczema and What Your Skin is Telling You with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Eczema is on the rise and many people are running out of treatment options. In this episode, pharmacist Bryana Gregory dives into the real reasons behind the growing number of eczema cases and why standard treatments like steroid creams or biologic drugs may not be the answer. From identifying common triggers like allergens, stress, and even spike proteins, to understanding how compromised skin leads to deeper immune issues, Bryana explains how eczema is more than just a skin condition, it's a cry for help from within.

You'll also learn about a proprietary topical formulation created by Physicians Preference Pharmacy, designed to strengthen the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and provide relief without the harmful side effects of long-term steroid use. With ingredients like ivermectin, zinc pyrithione, hydrocortisone (or a cortisone-free option), and low-dose naltrexone, this treatment offers a personalized, root-cause approach that’s helping both children and adults reclaim their comfort and confidence.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

For more information about Physician’s Preference Pharmacy, please call us at 281-828-9088, or visit https://physicianspreferencerx.com/.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!