Our Emotional Journey Enrolling Kids in Public School in El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
15 views • 6 months ago

In this heartfelt video, I share our incredible journey enrolling our children in a public school in El Salvador. From navigating bureaucracy to receiving an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the school staff, the experience was both touching and inspiring. Learn about the requirements we faced, the supportive teachers who embraced the challenge of teaching English-speaking students, and the logistics like uniforms, supplies, and transportation.

We also discuss the realities of El Salvador’s public schools, including funding challenges and government support, as well as my future plans to help fundraise for this amazing school community. If you're an expat or planning to move to El Salvador, this video provides valuable insights into the education system and the cultural immersion opportunities for your family.

Keywords
el salvadorpublic schoolexpat lifemoving to el salvadorfamily relocationexpat familyinternational moveschool enrollmentsalvadoran educationcultural immersionbukele school reformspublic education challengesexpat parentingschool system in el salvadorfundraising for schoolschildren in el salvadornavigating bureaucracyel salvador educationteaching english speakersschool logisticsschool uniformsstudent transportation
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:26History of our situation

01:53What Happened on Tuesday?

03:25What brought tears to my eyes?

04:57The process

06:09What they need for school

06:58What worries me

08:32The teacher who died

