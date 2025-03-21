Trump announces that Boeing will build the new 6th generation fighter jet - F-47

🐻 Boeing...?

$20 Billion contract.

US 6th gen fighter jet made by Boeing: A threat to the enemy or its crew?

Quite a few people on social media are asking ‘what could go wrong?’ as Boeing gets the contract for the upcoming US Air Force’s 6th generation fighter aircraft F-47.

Boeing's planes and spacecraft have recently shown a tendency to fall apart midflight. Boeing's passenger aircraft featured defects that caused the demise of hundreds of people, not to mention the enigmatic deaths of people who tried to blow the whistle on the company.