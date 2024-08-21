BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO, NASA, CERN, NNI BIOSENSING IN THE OPTICAL AND THZ WITH nanotechnology
https://youtu.be/lK8z7jEAQZQ?si=oJn14NFvWj0A1WH0

NATO Advanced Study Institute titled “Light-Matter Interactions Towards the Nanoscale” to be held in Erice, Italy on July 20- August 4, 2019. – GEFAM https://gefam.org/2019/05/01/nato-advanced-study-institute-titled-light-matter-interactions-towards-the-nanoscale-to-be-held-in-erice-italy-on-july-20-august-4-2019/

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and nanotech biosensors | FrogHeart https://www.frogheart.ca/?p=14609

NATO - THz for CBRN and Explosives Detection and Diagnosis

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_168047.htm

STO-Activities https://www.sto.nato.int/Lists/test1/activitydetails.aspx?ID=17454

Workshop sets sights on ‘NASA-scale’ potential of quantum technology for Earth observation - NASA Earth Science and Technology Office https://esto.nasa.gov/workshop-sets-sights-on-nasa-scale-potential-of-quantum-technology-for-earth-observation/

Bringing Quantum Sensing from the Laboratories to the Battlefield nasa

Bringing Quantum Sensing from the Laboratories to the Battlefield nasa

Welcome to CERN Sparks! | sparks.web.cern.ch https://sparks.cern/

Heard about quantum technology? Now it’s time to understand it! | CERN https://home.cern/news/news/knowledge-sharing/heard-about-quantum-technology-now-its-time-understand-it

CERN Sparks: Genetic network Biological revolution, synthetic biology https://youtu.be/bY3NdNtD9wo?si=WvLS8zHxRwseDRKR

Biomedical imaging with THz waves - Astrophysics Data System NASA http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2010SPIE.7650E..3DN/abstract

Smart dust technology for detection and identification of persons - Astrophysics Data System http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2008SPIE.6937E..3VC/abstract

A flexible and wearable terahertz scanner - Astrophysics Data System http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2016NaPho..10..809S/abstract

'Smart Dust' Self-Assembles and Self-Orients | Presstime Bulletin | Oct 2003 | Photonics Spectra

https://www.photonics.com/Articles/Smart_Dust_Self-Assembles_and_Self-Orients/a17214

UC BERKELEY RESEARCHERS DEVELOPING "SMART DUST" https://www.hpcwire.com/1999/08/27/uc-berkeley-researchers-developing-smart-dust/

Sensors for Health Monitoring 0128193611, 9780128193617 - DOKUMEN.PUB https://dokumen.pub/sensors-for-health-monitoring-0128193611-9780128193617.html

Applications of Nanotechnology | National Nanotechnology Initiative

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology

Nanotechnology-Based Terahertz Biological Sensing: A review of its current state and things to come | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7509643

End-to-End Noise Model for Intra-Body Terahertz Nanoscale Communication - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30188837/

