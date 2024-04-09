BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Finally the World DIDN'T END
End the global reset
End the global reset
46 views • 04/09/2024

Now that the eclipse is over and we see that the world didn't end, will we finally stop here and of all the fear-mongering that has been going on? Let us hope so. Let us hope that we don't have to hear any more of this.

For questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]

You can also see my videos at YouTube at the following link

https://youtu.be/aBF4wjBI76k?si=Z_UF-sxmKfGtV2yN For study of the tribulation in the last days as well as the establishment of the kingdom you can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com

