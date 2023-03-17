© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
03/16/2023 Pentagon released video of crashed drone in international airspace over the Black Sea. The incident prompted a rare direct call between military leaders in Washington and Moscow. Russia's Defence Ministry claimed there was no collision, asserting the drone crashed all on its own. The incident has been a reminder of the dangers of direct confrontation between the US and Russia over Ukraine.
03/16/2023 五角大楼公布了在黑海国际空域坠毁的无人机视频。这一事件促使华盛顿和莫斯科的军事领导人之间进行了罕见的直接通话。俄罗斯国防部声称二者没有发生碰撞，并断言无人机是自己坠毁的。这一事件提醒人们，美国和俄罗斯在乌克兰问题上直接对抗的危险