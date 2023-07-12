While everyone is following the news about Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye and Artyomovsk regions, the Russian military continues its offensive, breaking through the echeloned defense of the Ukrainian Army on the Svatovo-Kremennaya frontline.

After heavy losses during months of fighting in the forests near Kremennaya, the Ukrainian military began to retreat over a vast territory. On July 11, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu confirmed that Russian forces had launched a counterattack in the Krasnolimansk direction.

Assault detachments of the 15th and 21st brigades of the Russian Center grouping of troops repelled Ukrainian attacks near the village of Karmazinovka. Having inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy, the Russian units launched a counterattack and advanced one and a half kilometer deep and two kilometers along the front, the Defense Minister claimed.

According to reports from the front, Russian forces took control of an important height in the area of the Zhuravka balka and gain a foothold there. Ukrainian forces tried to recapture an important position, but failed to approach it.

As a result, the Ukrainian military lost 5 units of armored vehicles in this battle alone. They included 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and up to fifty servicemen.

To the south, in the Krasnolimansk direction, Russian forces advanced up to three kilometers deep into the Ukrainian defense and entered the village of Torskoye, located at an important crossroads. The Russians entered the town for the first time since October 2022, when they retreated from the region.

Advancing beyond the Zherebets River, Russian forces took control of dominant heights and more than 10 enemy strongholds in recent days. Ukrainian sources have published footage confirming that the Ukrainian military fired from the Grad MLRS at the eastern part of the village, trying to stop the Russian advance.

“The situation in the eastern part of the settlement and east of it is being clarified. There are battles ongoing,” the daily briefing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Zaporozhie frontlines remains unchanged. The Ukrainian military continues its unsuccessful “meat assaults” in the hope of breaking through the Russian defense. According to the Russian Defense Minister, since the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces have destroyed:

– more than 26 thousand Ukrainian servicemen and three thousand units of various weapons.

– 21 Ukrainian aircraft, five helicopters.

– 1,244 tanks and other armored vehicles, including 17 Leopards, five French wheeled AMX tanks and 12 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

– 914 units of special military vehicles, two anti-aircraft missile systems, 25 MLRS combat vehicles.

– 403 guns, including 43 US-made M777 artillery systems and 46 self-propelled artillery units from Poland, the USA and France.

SOUTH FRONT