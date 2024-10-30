'Kamala SELF-DESTRUCTS During DISASTER DC Speech.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Kamala Harris SELF-DESTRUCT during her DISASTER Washington, DC speech where up to 90% of her closing argument was about blaming Donald Trump for everything. We have stated time and time again that this closing message has been condemned by political strategists, democrats, undecided voters, and independents. However, it seems that Kamala Harris is refusing to listen to that advice which also means she didn't learn anything from the 2016 election. To make matters worse Joe Biden during her speech called half of America who support Donald Trump garbage.